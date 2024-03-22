Bat Soup Lies - Nebraska Covidiots in Congress

The Nebraska Covidiots in Congress want to get re-elected so they can get paid to lie some more. They lied about the Wuhan bat soup, they lied about dirty face diapers, they lied about the safe and effective magic potion that fights a make believe mean and nasty virus that attacks you if you don’t social distance by 6 feet. These stupid, worthless, corrupt lying frauds want to keep on lying to you. But if you don’t want to hear their lies anymore you can shut them up by voting for anyone else but these liars. Kick out the Nebraska Covidiots in Congress! #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #covidiots #nebraskcovidiot #covidiot #nebraska #nebraskaelction #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke