Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bat Soup Lies - Nebraska Covidiots in Congress
channel image
Real Free News
65 Subscribers
37 views
Published 19 hours ago

The Nebraska Covidiots in Congress want to get re-elected so they can get paid to lie some more. They lied about the Wuhan bat soup, they lied about dirty face diapers, they lied about the safe and effective magic potion that fights a make believe mean and nasty virus that attacks you if you don’t social distance by 6 feet. These stupid, worthless, corrupt lying frauds want to keep on lying to you. But if you don’t want to hear their lies anymore you can shut them up by voting for anyone else but these liars. Kick out the Nebraska Covidiots in Congress! #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #covidiots #nebraskcovidiot #covidiot #nebraska #nebraskaelction #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket