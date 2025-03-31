BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If Deborah Led a Nation, Can a Woman Lead a Church?
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
27 views • 4 weeks ago

In chapter 4 of the book of Judges, we are introduced to Deborah: prophetess, judge, and “mother” of Israel. If a woman can prophesy and hold such a supreme position over a nation, then why does Paul say, “Let your women keep silent in the churches, for they are not permitted to speak; but they are to be submissive, as the law also says.” (1Corinthians 14:34 NKJV)? Paul’s instructions as presented in his letters to the church of Corinth and his disciple Timothy (1Timothy 2:12) are perhaps some of the most poorly misunderstood and misapplied passages in all of Scripture. Find out why as we uncover the truth behind the “Law of First Mention” female leader.


Keywords
biblepaulbible studyreligiontorahephesiansjudgesfemalefeministcorinthiansold testamentdeborahwarriorbible projectwomen silent in churchjudges 4historical booksjewish textdeborah bibledeborah judgesyaelmother of israelwomen in biblecan women teachcan women lead a church
