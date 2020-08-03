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Investigative reporter sheds light on Silicon Valley corruption, silencing of conservatives online
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31 views • August 03, 2020
Investigative journalist and author Peter Hasson spoke to One America's Dana Alexa about why Big Tech poses a current threat to its users and on this year's election.
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