© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Make Sweet Potato Patties | Its Only Food with Chef John Politte
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • November 18, 2020
Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. In this video we are showing you how to make sweet potato patties. Here is the list of ingredients:
• 2 medium sweet potatoes
• 2 Tablespoon butter
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon black pepper
• 2 Tablespoon brown sugar
• 1 package Panko breadcrumbs
• 1 egg
• Oil for shallow frying
Cook the sweet potatoes thoroughly. Let cool enough to handle. Take out the potato flesh and put into bowl with the butter, salt, pepper and brown sugar. Mix well and place bowl into refrigerator for 45 minutes.
Set up breading station with the egg wash and breadcrumbs.
After potato mixture has cooled. Make patties and dip into the egg wash and coat with the breadcrumbs.
Shallow fry in hot oil until golden brown in both sides. Place on paper towel to drain and serve immediately.
______________________________________________________________________________
👇 MY GROOVY LINKS 👇
MY WEBSITE:
http://www.itsonlyfood.biz
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
CHECK OUT MY PODCAST AT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxofzA6LMmzmTDj98rTuPQ
https://soundcloud.com/theitsonlyfoodpodcast
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Strut Funk” by DOUGIE WOOD
“A Typical Ride Out” by NOIR ET BLANC VIE
#sweetpotatoes #sweetpotatorecipe #sweetpotatoepatties
• 2 medium sweet potatoes
• 2 Tablespoon butter
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon black pepper
• 2 Tablespoon brown sugar
• 1 package Panko breadcrumbs
• 1 egg
• Oil for shallow frying
Cook the sweet potatoes thoroughly. Let cool enough to handle. Take out the potato flesh and put into bowl with the butter, salt, pepper and brown sugar. Mix well and place bowl into refrigerator for 45 minutes.
Set up breading station with the egg wash and breadcrumbs.
After potato mixture has cooled. Make patties and dip into the egg wash and coat with the breadcrumbs.
Shallow fry in hot oil until golden brown in both sides. Place on paper towel to drain and serve immediately.
______________________________________________________________________________
👇 MY GROOVY LINKS 👇
MY WEBSITE:
http://www.itsonlyfood.biz
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
CHECK OUT MY PODCAST AT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxofzA6LMmzmTDj98rTuPQ
https://soundcloud.com/theitsonlyfoodpodcast
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Strut Funk” by DOUGIE WOOD
“A Typical Ride Out” by NOIR ET BLANC VIE
#sweetpotatoes #sweetpotatorecipe #sweetpotatoepatties
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.