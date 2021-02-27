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12 views • February 27, 2021
We are being called in this hour to ASK Yahweh for His help, deliverance, forgiveness, grace, and mercy in our time of need. We can trust that He will give us the Holy Spirit when we seek Him which empowers us to endure by faith in times of great tests, trials, and enemy attacks.
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