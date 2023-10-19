Carl Miller - Know Your Constitution (Full) (Annotated by Liberated Amon)

From Liberated Amon on YT - 2.4K subscribers - 5,434 views - May 10, 2023





A tape made by Carl Miller in 1995. Most information is still highly relevant in defending your rights, with the constitution. But do be sure to do your own research, as materials may have changed. If you can learn what he teaches, you'll know how to preserve your rights and stop the courts from infringing upon them. In this video, Liberated Amon has combined the 3 parts of this series, tweaked the audio for more volume and less background noise, and added annotations that name the documents which Carl references. Annotations are not by Carl Miller. Unfortunately Carl has passed on, but I feel he has many rewards in Heaven!

Per Liberated Amon Contents:

00:00:00 Introduction 4:05 Latches 7:22 Constitution 9:21 Supremacy Clause 17:48 2nd Amendment 21:40 1st Amendment 23:29 Oath of Office 26:14 4th Amendment 27:04 9th Amendment 28:06 10th Amendment 31:41 5th Amendment 33:10 6th Amendment 34:50 7th Amendment 36:15 16th Am. Jur. 2nd 39:52 Emergency Power 41:56 Common Law 46:13 Interpretation 1:04:00 No License or Fee 1:12:07 Willful Intent 1:17:26 State Responsibility 1:24:28 Miranda Rights 1:34:14 Defense Summary 1:37:52 Excerpt from Q&A 1:40:31 Advanced Programming 1:44:31 Enabling Acts 1:46:50 Right to Travel 1:51:50 Recap 1:57:28 Carl's Cases 2:02:11 Right to Work 2:06:25 Quo Warranto 2:21:39 Other Things 2:30:50 Jail 2:37:57 Traffic Law 3:00:52 Law License 3:05:07 Radar 3:12:34 Fun in Court 3:16:16 Carl's Background 3:27:59 Money 3:34:37 Gene's Beans 3:45:48 Treason 3:47:04 International Monetary Fund 3:54:52 Children 3:59:53 U.D. 1-207 4:05:25 Duality of Citizenship 4:20:13 Patriot Credit 4:27:23 Misc. 4:32:10 Militia 4:41:44 Taxation 5:04:48 Radio 5:07:38 Closing