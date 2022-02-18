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PT 2: COVID-19 PROVEN EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS, CURES, PREVENTIONS AND HOME REMEDIES
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190 views • February 18, 2022
Friday, February 22, 2022
We have all had friends and loved ones we watched struggle with Covid-19. They don't want to go to the hospital out of fear of what will happen to them. Their doctors will not provide them with any mitigation or treatment strategies. They are literally being told there is nothing they can do for them, which is absolutely incorrect, inaccurate and inhumane.
Below are treatments, prevention strategies, proven remedies and cures for Covid-19 that doctors all over this country, and individuals with Covid-19 have been using for two years to mitigate severity of symptoms, shorten duration of symptoms and eliminate Covid-19 safely and effectively.
FAMOTIDINE Even though people think it doesn't matter, it does. The 8th day seems to be the turning point for a lot of people. people either rebound or react to viral load.
Saline nasal inhaler
Antihistamines should be used to assist the treatment of Covid-19
Netti-pot saline nasal flush with 1% hydrogen peroxide or iodine solution
AZITHROMYCIN antibiotic 250 mg once a day for 5 days
Magnesium Sulfate helps your lungs and prevents mechanical ventilation with lung patients
Xlear carried at Wegmans
https://www.healthfirstdc.com/blog/the-importance-of-zinc-and-quercetin-during-pandemic
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/japans-kowa-says-ivermectin-effective-against-omicron-phase-iii-trial-2022-01-31/
https://rumble.com/vstdra-dr.-bryan-ardis-d.c.-on-lifesaving-protocols.html
**!!!Pepcid AC or famotidine taken once a day is an antihistamine amd antacid it blocks the inflammatory process. It is an H2blocker so.it is blocking any kind of inflammation that is developing in the lungs. Study out of Wuhan China in the beginning patient who were taking for the use of acid reflux were having better symptom management and recovery times than those who weren't on it. So they started using as a part of the protocol and it was working. Then Google started their asteoturfing and disinformation campaign on it. Over the counter. Taken for two weeks once a day
Rapid and Effective Virucidal Activity of Povidone-Iodine Products Against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara (MVA)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC4675768/
https://faculty.utrgv.edu/eleftherios.gkioulekas/zelenko/index.html
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol
Dr. Peter McCullough Book for Covid-19 Home Treatements
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
We have all had friends and loved ones we watched struggle with Covid-19. They don't want to go to the hospital out of fear of what will happen to them. Their doctors will not provide them with any mitigation or treatment strategies. They are literally being told there is nothing they can do for them, which is absolutely incorrect, inaccurate and inhumane.
Below are treatments, prevention strategies, proven remedies and cures for Covid-19 that doctors all over this country, and individuals with Covid-19 have been using for two years to mitigate severity of symptoms, shorten duration of symptoms and eliminate Covid-19 safely and effectively.
FAMOTIDINE Even though people think it doesn't matter, it does. The 8th day seems to be the turning point for a lot of people. people either rebound or react to viral load.
Saline nasal inhaler
Antihistamines should be used to assist the treatment of Covid-19
Netti-pot saline nasal flush with 1% hydrogen peroxide or iodine solution
AZITHROMYCIN antibiotic 250 mg once a day for 5 days
Magnesium Sulfate helps your lungs and prevents mechanical ventilation with lung patients
Xlear carried at Wegmans
https://www.healthfirstdc.com/blog/the-importance-of-zinc-and-quercetin-during-pandemic
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/japans-kowa-says-ivermectin-effective-against-omicron-phase-iii-trial-2022-01-31/
https://rumble.com/vstdra-dr.-bryan-ardis-d.c.-on-lifesaving-protocols.html
**!!!Pepcid AC or famotidine taken once a day is an antihistamine amd antacid it blocks the inflammatory process. It is an H2blocker so.it is blocking any kind of inflammation that is developing in the lungs. Study out of Wuhan China in the beginning patient who were taking for the use of acid reflux were having better symptom management and recovery times than those who weren't on it. So they started using as a part of the protocol and it was working. Then Google started their asteoturfing and disinformation campaign on it. Over the counter. Taken for two weeks once a day
Rapid and Effective Virucidal Activity of Povidone-Iodine Products Against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara (MVA)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC4675768/
https://faculty.utrgv.edu/eleftherios.gkioulekas/zelenko/index.html
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol
Dr. Peter McCullough Book for Covid-19 Home Treatements
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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