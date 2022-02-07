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Why We Must Challenge Joe Rogan & His Guests
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0 view • February 07, 2022
This is one of the videos I've been saying I would do because when celebrities out there have massive platforms that are spreading provable lies and deception, it is not helping to move humanity in a better direction towards a future free of oppression and coercion. And by "censoring" the supposed "controversial" content, the powers that shouldn't be are only encouraging MORE people to seek out this blatant misdirection. We live in an empire of lies and until we call them out for what they are doing (whether intentional or not), people like Joe Rogan and others will continue to do the damage they do by NOT seeking the truth, but rather perpetuating the "official narrative" that has already done immeasurable damage to society, civilization, and the human condition.
TRUTH IS ALL THAT MATTERS.
We must hold everyone to the exact same standards and call out BS when we see BS. This is the only way people will learn and question their own beliefs to the point of actually seeking TRUTH for themselves instead of just following another "herd" because the slick rhetoric sounds "good enough" and is supposedly "challenging" the "official narrative." There are many levels of deception in this war against humanity in the criminal ruling class' agenda to return society to a world wide feudalist system of complete enslavement. Until we stop listening to those perpetuating lies, we will never break free of our mental chains.
TRUTH IS ALL THAT MATTERS.
We must hold everyone to the exact same standards and call out BS when we see BS. This is the only way people will learn and question their own beliefs to the point of actually seeking TRUTH for themselves instead of just following another "herd" because the slick rhetoric sounds "good enough" and is supposedly "challenging" the "official narrative." There are many levels of deception in this war against humanity in the criminal ruling class' agenda to return society to a world wide feudalist system of complete enslavement. Until we stop listening to those perpetuating lies, we will never break free of our mental chains.
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