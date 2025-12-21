Why Machines Will Never Rule the World - Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith

On this episode of Haman Nature, libertarian poker pro (and amateur everything else) Adam Haman interviews two brilliant scientists (Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith) about their book Why Machines Will Never Rule the World: Artificial Intelligence Without Fear. Don't fret, folks. Artificial Intelligence isn't coming to destroy us. Don't believe the hype.





00:00 -- Intro. Welcoming Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith! Who are they and why do they know what Artificial Intelligence is all about?





06:06 -- LLMs: What are they vs. what people think they are?





13:24 -- Are LLMs thinking? In any way? Do they "want" anything? And what are neural networks?





15:55 -- How "could" an AGI be created? Is it possible? Why is "active perception" such a mystery? Also, why is it always 10 minutes until 2 o'clock? How does thermodynamics impact AI limitations?





33:10 -- Certainty, greatness, and... poker? Are there limits to what can be modelled?





42:11 -- How does AGI (and it's limits) relate to the question of "hard determinism"? Also, why won't intelligence "fit" into a digital box? And what are the limits of "implicit mathematics"?





56:45 -- What is the truth or falsehood of simulation theory? What about the Fermi paradox? Where are all the aliens?





1:09:58 -- Outro. Thanks for watching Haman Nature!





Book mentioned -- Why Machines Will Never Rule the World -- https://amzn.to/3KosxQ3





Adam on X: https://x.com/Rerazer





For daily articles, join us at: https://hamannature.substack.com/ Join as a paid subscriber for bonus material.





Adam's other podcast: https://naturalorderpodcast.com