BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Machines Will Never Rule the World - Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 day ago

On this episode of Haman Nature, libertarian poker pro (and amateur everything else) Adam Haman interviews two brilliant scientists (Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith) about their book Why Machines Will Never Rule the World: Artificial Intelligence Without Fear. Don't fret, folks. Artificial Intelligence isn't coming to destroy us. Don't believe the hype.


00:00 -- Intro. Welcoming Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith! Who are they and why do they know what Artificial Intelligence is all about?


06:06 -- LLMs: What are they vs. what people think they are?


13:24 -- Are LLMs thinking? In any way? Do they "want" anything? And what are neural networks?


15:55 -- How "could" an AGI be created? Is it possible? Why is "active perception" such a mystery? Also, why is it always 10 minutes until 2 o'clock? How does thermodynamics impact AI limitations?


33:10 -- Certainty, greatness, and... poker? Are there limits to what can be modelled?


42:11 -- How does AGI (and it's limits) relate to the question of "hard determinism"? Also, why won't intelligence "fit" into a digital box? And what are the limits of "implicit mathematics"?


56:45 -- What is the truth or falsehood of simulation theory? What about the Fermi paradox? Where are all the aliens?


1:09:58 -- Outro. Thanks for watching Haman Nature!


Book mentioned -- Why Machines Will Never Rule the World -- https://amzn.to/3KosxQ3


Adam on X: https://x.com/Rerazer


For daily articles, join us at: https://hamannature.substack.com/ Join as a paid subscriber for bonus material.


Adam's other podcast: https://naturalorderpodcast.com

Keywords
whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new mandate for the Final Frontier: Trump orders lunar base and nuclear power in space

A new mandate for the Final Frontier: Trump orders lunar base and nuclear power in space

Willow Tohi
Science breakthrough: SELF HEALING nuclear fuel reduces waste in reactors, improves safety

Science breakthrough: SELF HEALING nuclear fuel reduces waste in reactors, improves safety

Lance D Johnson
The angry organ: How ancient liver wisdom finds validation in modern stress science

The angry organ: How ancient liver wisdom finds validation in modern stress science

Willow Tohi
CDC ends blanket hepatitis B vaccine recommendation for newborns amid safety concerns

CDC ends blanket hepatitis B vaccine recommendation for newborns amid safety concerns

Patrick Lewis
Prenatal pesticide exposure linked to severe behavioral and mental health risks in children, study warns

Prenatal pesticide exposure linked to severe behavioral and mental health risks in children, study warns

Patrick Lewis
Coffee&#8217;s second life: How your morning brew&#8217;s waste can detoxify heavy metals from water

Coffee’s second life: How your morning brew’s waste can detoxify heavy metals from water

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy