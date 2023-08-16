Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | 1.3M Tons of Nuclear Wastewater Being Dumped into Ocean
channel image
GalacticStorm
2088 Subscribers
Shop now
37 views
Published 14 hours ago

EPOCH TV    |   Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov

1.3M Tons of Nuclear Wastewater Being Dumped into Ocean

 

📣"Green policies" are devastating our farmers. We know because we talked to them personally - from the Netherlands to California. Now you can help us share their stories! 👉https://www.epochoriginal.com/nofarme...

⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch 👉 https://ept.ms/FactsMatterNewsletter

Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvnuclear wastewater

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket