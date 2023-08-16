EPOCH TV | 1.3M Tons of Nuclear Wastewater Being Dumped into Ocean

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov



1.3M Tons of Nuclear Wastewater Being Dumped into Ocean

📣"Green policies" are devastating our farmers. We know because we talked to them personally - from the Netherlands to California. Now you can help us share their stories! 👉https://www.epochoriginal.com/nofarme...

⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch 👉 https://ept.ms/FactsMatterNewsletter