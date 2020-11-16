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The Stolen Election - AMERICAN PRAVDA - Part One by Bill Whittle
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19 views • November 16, 2020
The Stolen Election - AMERICAN PRAVDA - Part One by Bill Whittle
We begin this multi-part series by stepping way back, because the scale of the corruption is so vast and so extensive that your vote might have been stolen years before the election. Click this link to support the spread of messages like this by becoming a Member or with a one-time donation: https://BillWhittle.com
We begin this multi-part series by stepping way back, because the scale of the corruption is so vast and so extensive that your vote might have been stolen years before the election. Click this link to support the spread of messages like this by becoming a Member or with a one-time donation: https://BillWhittle.com
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