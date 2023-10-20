Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don't Project Your Morality on Psychopaths.
channel image
What is happening
9094 Subscribers
Shop now
24 views
Published 16 hours ago

Lucas Gage
 theorieselitesmorality911Israel

One the biggest logical blocks for normal people to find the hard truths, is that they project their morality onto those who are doing evil. Here I explain why this is illogical, in hopes to wake any normies up to this fallacious thinking.

Keywords
politicstruthisraeljewspalestine911conspiracymoralityeliteszionistsgazahamaspsychopathstheoriestrending newslucas gage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket