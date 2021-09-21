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Stew Peters: Milwaukee, Why Are You Not Reporting This?
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292 views • September 21, 2021
Specific question: WHY ARE YOU NOT REPORTING - 14,925 people dead from these so-called “Covid vaccines” according to the CDC’s own website! We are about ACCOUNTABILITY and ACTION. We are fighting in a WAR, and it’s time to take it to the enemy. We will focus on Milwaukee ALL THIS WEEK, and then move to the next city.
TMJ Milwaukee: 414-332-9611
Vice President: Joe Poss [email protected]
Fox6 News Milwaukee: 414-355-6666
Fox6 News Milwaukee: TipLine: 414-214-3696
https://t.me/stewpeters
TMJ Milwaukee: 414-332-9611
Vice President: Joe Poss [email protected]
Fox6 News Milwaukee: 414-355-6666
Fox6 News Milwaukee: TipLine: 414-214-3696
https://t.me/stewpeters
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