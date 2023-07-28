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Pastors: Warn Your Flock About Satan's Children
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
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353 views • July 28, 2023

Pastors — you have got to start warning your Church that the Jews are The Deceiver’s representatives on earth.  Telling people that today’s Jews are “God’s chosen” is a lie; it is a lie from the Jews, and from their father the devil. The Jews, like their father, come to steal, kill, and deceive. You cannot believe them.  These modern Jews are not even real Jews — Jesus called them liars and the synagogue of Satan (Revelation 3:9).  Christians are the Chosen people of God (Revelation 3:9). Most of modern Jewry are descendants of people who converted to the Talmud — making them twice the sons of hell as the Pharisees were (Matthew 23:15).  Even that old snake, Herod, was from a line of converts (his ancestors were from Esau, who God hated).

Jews are literally antichrist (1 John 2:22).

Stop forcing your congregation to worship the antichrist.

FACTS:

Jews: Murders and liars like their father, the devil. (John 8:44)
Jews: Synagogue of Satan (Rev 3:9 and Rev 3:9)
Jews: Hostile to all mankind (1 Thes 2:15)
Jews: Do NOT believe Moses (John 5:45-46)
Judas Iscariot: a true Jew, a traitor, sided with the Jews, from Judea.
Apostles: Galileans (Acts 1:11, Acts 2:7)
Jesus: Son of God (all Biblical genealogy if patrilineal)
God the Father: NOT a Jew.
David and Jesus: Acknowledged that “the Lord” is not the Son of David, rather the Son of God (Matthew 22:42-45)
Jesus: A Nazarene (Acts 2:22)
Jesus: A Galilean
Jesus: Hated by the Jews (John 7:19, John 8:40)
Jesus: Rejected Jewish tradition (Matthew 15:1-9)
John the Baptist: Called Jews a brood of Vipers (Matthew 3:7)
Jesus: Called Jews a brood of vipers (Matthew 12:34)
Brood of Vipers: See of the Serpent (Genesis 3:15)
Moses: Not a Jew
Moses: Will accuse the Jews in the Judgement Day (John 5:45)
Abraham: Not a Jew
Isaac: Not a Jew
Jacob (renamed Israel): Not a Jew
Jews: Whore, Whore of Babylon (Ezekiel 16 and Revelation 18)
Jews: Whore of Babylon, drunk with the blood of Christians (Rev 17:6)
Jews: A curse (Isaiah 65:15)
Christian: The new name of God’s Chosen (Acts 11:26 and Isaiah 65:15)
Jews: Murdered the prophets and Jesus Christ (Acts 7:52, Matt 23:31-33)

The Jews murder Christians. They have been doing this since they started murdering the Prophets (all who believe in Jesus Christ and saw Jesus Christ — for no man saw the Father). The Jews will continue to murder Christians (Revelation 17:6) who do not convert (as many already have) to a Judeo-Christian religion who call Jews “God’s Chosen.”  We are already way deep into this American-made anti-Christ religion (Judeo-Christianity).  Siding with Jews is the Biblical definition of treason against Jesus Christ (see Judas Iscariot).

Keywords
jewspastorjudeo-christian
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