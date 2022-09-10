Apocalypse Soon: The Last Two Horsemen Are Galloping - Shunyamurti Teaching

Learn more about Shunyamurti: https://shunyamurti.org/

Shunyamurti explains the dialectic of death, using the philosophy of Hegel to help us understand the current planetary phase of mass death, along with the coming phase of planetary death, the rolling apocalypse that is helping us to prepare for the ultimate revelation that ultimately defies all logic– the mysterious Mastermind of God is behind it all.

