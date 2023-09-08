Create New Account
Open Border Mania
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

This is insanity.

No other country would do this.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (7 September 2023)

https://youtu.be/lG6VXwP8yJU

Keywords
collapsetraffickingimmigrationborder crisissouthern borderliberalismnycidiocracydestructionmigrant crisissanctuary cityleftismbroken borderillegal alienideologysubversionopen bordersmugglingrob schmittborder invasiongreat replacementillegal migrationmarthas vineyarderic adamsborder surge

