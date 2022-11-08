And We Know 11.7.2022 READY to take BACK CONTROL! Huge COMMS! Many UNITED! VOTE! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Nov 7, 2022





The Rallies for Trump have been off the charts. Even with the DEMS gathering all of their STARS, they have to disguise their crowd sizes. THE enemy points to the social media world as the problem while WE SEE past it all. We know who is winning. This will be a CRAZY week. Hold on tight.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sa38e-11.7.22-ready-to-take-back-control-huge-comms-many-united-vote-pray.html



