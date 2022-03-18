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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 16 March 22 - Guest: Deana Pollard Sacks
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41 views • March 18, 2022
Attorney, Law Professor, Revolution Radio show host and author of "The Godfathers of Sex Abuse" Deana Pollard Sacks joins The Event for hour 2. Hour 1 is a revisiting of the Sandy Hook false flag with new high resolution satellite photos from the day before.
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