The Great and Powerful Oz Completely Exposed.. Banned From Youtube! Why?? Isn't It Obvious.

"This video shows that we are all in a false reality like the truman show. please watch it all the way through. Do you want to see the ghost in the machine? Then watch this video." (From Jonathan's original description)

************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend