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DTR Ep 39: Competition
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9 views • December 18, 2019
We know the world is competitive, and that we need to learn how to coexist within this feral world. However, man has lost control of the basics and allowed friendly competitiveness to get out of hand. This episode reviews varying degrees of competitive and methods engaging such an art without losing one’s mind. Enjoy.
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Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Mkultraradio
All new REMASTERED Season One:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCezNxUSe90HcULu2XpeWUlw
Find all the links and formats on our official website:
http://deepthoughtsradio.com/
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/deepthoughtsradio/
Join us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DeepThoughtsRad
Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:
https://patreon.com/user?u=4750986
Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.
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