© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adrenochrome, a drug hailed as "the Fountain of Youth"--- except that it requires torturing and killing children to create it
Follow
2
Share
Report
115 views • May 04, 2021
Video Source: http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/01/my-god-my-god.html
People have been asking me about a Facebook link to a presentation about Adrenochrome, a drug hailed as "the Fountain of Youth"--- except that it requires torturing and killing children to create it.
I will post the Facebook link though you have to open up Facebook in order to follow it, and I do not expect it to be on Facebook for very long.
https://www.facebook.com/trurone/videos/10224737454482777/
But then, I will cut to the chase and post the documents that this report is based on and let you read it for yourselves:
https://ia801702.us.archive.org/17/items/docs-15-08-2020/Docs_15_08_2020.pdf
These papers are internal production records -- production of Adrenochrome, that is, --- including the names and dates of birth of the children "used up" to produce the given amounts of "junk".
The papers detail the names and locations of "centers" where this "harvesting" was done by a corporation called CYM. --- a Defense Contractor working for the United States Army Special Medical Corps --- itself just the name of another Municipal Corporation owned and operated by the British Territorial Government.
The Brits, again.
More: https://bibleprophecy.wordpress.com/2020/10/06/horror-part-2-adrenochrome-mel-gibsons-shocking-revelation/
https://preview.redd.it/0l15vi6t45x41.png?width=640&;crop=smart&auto=webp&s=9ed5ad5ce04d71ed537bb6ad036eaf2b0270393b
People have been asking me about a Facebook link to a presentation about Adrenochrome, a drug hailed as "the Fountain of Youth"--- except that it requires torturing and killing children to create it.
I will post the Facebook link though you have to open up Facebook in order to follow it, and I do not expect it to be on Facebook for very long.
https://www.facebook.com/trurone/videos/10224737454482777/
But then, I will cut to the chase and post the documents that this report is based on and let you read it for yourselves:
https://ia801702.us.archive.org/17/items/docs-15-08-2020/Docs_15_08_2020.pdf
These papers are internal production records -- production of Adrenochrome, that is, --- including the names and dates of birth of the children "used up" to produce the given amounts of "junk".
The papers detail the names and locations of "centers" where this "harvesting" was done by a corporation called CYM. --- a Defense Contractor working for the United States Army Special Medical Corps --- itself just the name of another Municipal Corporation owned and operated by the British Territorial Government.
The Brits, again.
More: https://bibleprophecy.wordpress.com/2020/10/06/horror-part-2-adrenochrome-mel-gibsons-shocking-revelation/
https://preview.redd.it/0l15vi6t45x41.png?width=640&;crop=smart&auto=webp&s=9ed5ad5ce04d71ed537bb6ad036eaf2b0270393b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.