May 8, Beijing International Studies University Implements Hard Lockdown, Faculties and Students Gathere To Protest

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05/08/2022 On May 8, Beijing International Studies University implements a hard lockdown, and faculties and students gathere to protest. Chaoyang District Public Security: Those who obstruct the execution of duties will be cleared after three notifications, and no questions will be answered at the scene.