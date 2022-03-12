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Clown Planet News (12 March, 2022): US BioLabs in Ukraine, Digital Currencies & Digital IDs
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20 views • March 13, 2022
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https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/12/time-to-arrest-drs-who-gave-covid-jabs/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/11/pfizer-docs-vaccine-accumulates-ovaries-cancer/
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https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/global-diesel-shortage-raises-risk-even-greater-oil-price-spike
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https://www.ft.com/content/88f47c48-97fe-4df3-854e-0d404a3a5f9a
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/03/11/newsmakers-russias-attack-on-ukraine-is-resetting-the-global-order/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEBUgOLVVJQ
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1502639865904738311
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https://rumble.com/vx4n53-an-unsound-and-unbacked-currency-is-rapidly-losing-purchasing-power-you-don.html
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https://sovren.media/video/truth-about-u-s-funded-bio-labs-in-ukraine-888.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/americans-may-goodbye-steak-burgers-160603348.html?soc_src=social-sh&;soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr
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