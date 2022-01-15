What The Lord Has Shown Us About The Endtimes Part Two

Source:On this episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast, I was and will be a guest on JPH Radio with Glynda Lomax on a three-part podcast series, titled, ‘What the Lord has Showed Us About the End Times.’ It's clear to anyone looking that our world is turned upside down. Everyone can see nothing is normal, though we long for normal to return. Will it? All of us can see something is terribly, terribly wrong. Can we fix this?What is coming for the people of God in these end times? Will we be caught up in the judgments or will we be spared somehow? Is there any way to be sure of anything any more? What will happen to the unbelieving? What does the Lord's Word say about indifference in the body and criticizing those He has called to warn? On this episode of Just Praise Him Radio, Ray Bergman of Innocence Redeemed joins Glynda for a discussion of what they have each been shown and told about what is fast approaching and what God’s instructions are to His people. This is part two and a third episode will follow soon.Links to messages and related visions may be found here:Follow Just Praise Him Today here: