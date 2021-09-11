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Trump BOMBSHELL! They Will DECERTIFY The 2020 Election! Trump's Epic Return As President!
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663 views • September 11, 2021
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We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
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Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Be inspired in your faith, hope and trust in Christ, visit: www.thinkone9.com
On Your Phone, Text The Keyword THINK To The Number 77222. It's FREE!
Think One 9 is also on Telegram at: https://t.me/thinkone9
Previous Updates:
BREAKING! AZ Audit Released! 270,000 Fraudulent Votes! Maricopa County Canvass Initial Earth-Shattering Report!
https://rumble.com/vm8z51-breaking-az-audit-released-270000-fraudulent-votes-maricopa-county-canvass-.html
Devolution: The Military Is The Only Way! The Silent War Continues! Afghanistan Is Red-Pilling America!
https://rumble.com/vm4ieq-devolution-the-military-is-the-only-way-the-silent-war-continues-afghanista.html
The Real Donald J. Trump: An Honest Unbiased Look Over Multiple Decades Without The Media Spin!
https://rumble.com/vm208b-the-real-donald-j.-trump-an-honest-unbiased-look-over-multiple-decades-with.html
Lin Wood: It's Time For War! Trump's STILL Our President! EPIC SC Vote Rally Speech! #Fight Back to #Save Our Children!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kJY5uQ78Cfaf/
Q+ Trump: War On Crimes Against Humanity! The Worldwide Covert Military Intelligence Sting Operation
https://rumble.com/vktpk7-q-dark-to-light-the-silent-war-continues-the-greatest-military-intelligence.html
Q+ Trump's Devolution: The Most Astonishing Military Operation of All-Time! Unprecedented Warfare!
https://rumble.com/vljx80-q-trumps-devolution-the-most-astonishing-military-operation-of-all-time-unp.html
100 Q PRQQFS That Will Blow Your Mind! FULL Documentary Of The Military Election Sting & Devolution!
https://rumble.com/vlgs17-100-q-prqqfs-that-will-blow-your-mind-full-documentary-of-the-military-elec.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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