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Kiev’s ‘heroic defense’ bravado in Mariupol doesn’t fit with accounts of Ukrainian officers
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76 views • May 11, 2022
RT.
RT hears from senior Ukrainian military officers who surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol. Kiev told them they would fight to the bitter end and become heroes, but the story they told us was different.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13xso8-kievs-heroic-defense-bravado-in-mariupol-doesnt-fit-with-accounts-of-ukrain.html
RT hears from senior Ukrainian military officers who surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol. Kiev told them they would fight to the bitter end and become heroes, but the story they told us was different.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13xso8-kievs-heroic-defense-bravado-in-mariupol-doesnt-fit-with-accounts-of-ukrain.html
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