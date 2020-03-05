Patriot Act At 19 Years - Time To Pull The Plug?

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***Apologies for sound issues. We had technical failure during program.***
Three provisions of the USA PATRIOT Act are set to expire on March 15th and many in Congress are scrambling to keep government surveillance of innocent Americans alive. Others are pushing for reform. We are pushing for euthanasia. Today we look at what is expiring and what is likely to be done about it.