Swiss Attorney General Prosecuting Swiss President And Minister Of Health For Lockdowns And Mandates

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MIRRORED from SGT Report
February 05, 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3JIkS5N6Pxv8/
BOMBSHELL interview with Pascal Najadi and attorney Todd Callender. The dam of disinformation and lies regarding the Pfizer & Moderna bioweapon vax is breaking with Switzerland and Thailand leading the way by bringing justice to those responsible for crimes against humanity.