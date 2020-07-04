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Chemistry of Food Addiction: Dr. Edward Group & Hugo Robin Interview
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22 views • July 04, 2020
Ever wonder why you just can't seem to stay away from that last piece of cake or that ever tempting double cheese burger? It may not be entirely your fault. Dr. Group explains in an interview with Hugo Robin that food is being made with addictive chemical properties and GMOs that cause our brains to be addicted to foods that are bad for our health. To learn more about natural health, please visit https://ghc.us/1di.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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