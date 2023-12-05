Create New Account
Topic of the Week 12/5/2023: Clueless Out of Touch Rich Man Pt. 2
Tami's Topics Of The Week
We've found ourselves another one. Grant Cardone, a "money guru" with a $600 million net worth, has some great advice for you, the average person who is not part of the 1%, and yes, we all.have friends and family members who just have an extra $50k lying around that they won't miss, to give you as a loan to buy a bloated, overpriced, artificially inflated high interest home.

