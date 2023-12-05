Topic of the Week 12/5/2023: Clueless Out of Touch Rich Man Pt. 2

We've found ourselves another one. Grant Cardone, a "money guru" with a $600 million net worth, has some great advice for you, the average person who is not part of the 1%, and yes, we all.have friends and family members who just have an extra $50k lying around that they won't miss, to give you as a loan to buy a bloated, overpriced, artificially inflated high interest home.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.