BIDEN’S NEW NIH HEAD COLLECTED MILLIONS FROM PFIZER

Del BigTree at the HighWire





May 19, 2023





Biden’s new pick for Head of the NIH, Monica Bertagnolli, received more than 290 million in grants from Pfizer. This appointment comes more than a year after former director, Francis Collins, left the beleaguered agency. With deep ties to Pfizer and the cancer industry, she joins a roster of agency heads with questionable conflicts of interest, contributing to a growing distrust of our health agencies now seemingly beyond repair.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2oqh6i-bidens-new-nih-head-collected-millions-from-pfizer.html