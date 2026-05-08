Investment in Data Centers and AI Simulations, an interview with Alex Jones

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Massive investments in AI infrastructure and data centers are raising new discussions about technology, energy use, simulation models, and the future of artificial intelligence. As AI development accelerates, questions continue to emerge about how these systems could evolve and how they may shape industries, economies, and everyday life. The latest interview explores theories surrounding AI simulations, advanced computing, and the growing scale of global tech expansion. Watch the full conversation and decide what you think about where this technology could be heading.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #FutureTech #Innovation #AI
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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