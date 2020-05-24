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5G Programmed To Kill All Life - Lena Pu
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55 views • May 24, 2020
Lena Pu warns that by blanketing the earth with 5G, all life will be affected in a way never seen before. Television commercials ramping up in 2020 have consumers buying this technology for their homes and businesses. School children are being microwaved on a daily basis.
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