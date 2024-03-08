Create New Account
See, it's the "i" of Horus! Signs of Horus Worship
The Open Scroll
Published 19 hours ago

When celebrities hide one eye, are they just signaling their submission to the industry elite as if by some kind of gang sign, or is there some important meaning behind it? Is there a secret national religion in your country? How is the ancient "Harmerty" symbol relevant today which signals, "Horus who rules with two eyes"? Why is the letter "i" so frequently decorated in some way? You should really want to know the answers to these questions - the CORRECT answers!


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SeeEyeHorusWorship.mp4

-----

Resources Referenced in this video:

Series Links: See, it's the "i" of Horus!

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/01/series-links-see-its-i-of-horus.html


Evil Eye Gloves at the March for Our Lives

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2018/03/evil-eye-gloves-at-march-for-our-lives.html


Series Links: Signs of Horus Worship

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2013/07/series-links-signs-of-horus-worship.html

-----

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

washingtonhouse of representativeshorus

