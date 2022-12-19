The bullshit story they told us in 2001 about the "Anthrax Attacks". The followed the same playbook in 2019/2020 regarding COVID-19. From the documentary "The Real Anthony Fauci" which is based on the book by the same name by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, which is posted here:

The full movie is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0X8oIkCTm0o/

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb, author of the two books "One Nation Under Blackmail" is also in this video clip.

An article, selected randomly, about the 2001 anthrax and where it came from, is posted here:

https://www.unknowncountry.com/headline-news/tests-prove-anthrax-came-from-u-s/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

