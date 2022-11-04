Gun control controls gun violence. Right?

The Whitehouse says that Biden will do everything in his power to control gun violence. But what power does he have? His legacy packages have been watered down and his own party doesn't really want him around.





The areas that were mentioned in the statement about gun violence are under the Democrat's control. Most of these areas already have tough gun laws so shouldn't they be safe already? This statement is proof that they want total gun control and not their so-called "sensible" gun control.





Join Me Today to Discuss:

• There is no sensible gun control but only total control





