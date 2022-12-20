Create New Account
A US Citizen From Venezuela Says the CCP’s Threat Is to the Entire World and Every Democracy
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago
https://gnews.org/articles/604826

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Luis Martinez from Venezuela: Most people don't understand that the Chinese Communist Party's threat is to the entire world and every democracy. The Chinese Communist Party has been eroding international institutions through bribery, through corruption, and through economic cooperation.

Keywords
