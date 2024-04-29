The Future of Buddhist Cosmology with Aliens – Right View 2.0

by Brian Ruhe

The teachings of the Buddha are generally well thought of. It is one of the major spiritual paths available in the world. I want to go on record, in 2024, by publishing my view that in the future, because of UFOs and aliens, there will be a more realistic and profound understanding of the Buddha’s discourses about cosmology.





One step is for competent, knowledgeable Buddhists, monks and lay people, to compare the Buddha’s description of the heavens and devas with what is now understood in the UFO community to be inter-dimensional beings and shape-shifting extraterrestrials. Devas is a Buddhist word for angels but it could also mean ETs, as a deva is any being above human. The Buddha taught that shape-shifting is a hallmark of most of the devas. This is a part of Buddhism but to students of ufology this is something mysterious, intriguing and they have all kinds of worldviews about it, without a Buddhist worldview. 100 ufologists have 100 different worldviews so they could benefit from the leadership of the Buddhist worldview on cosmology. Instead of regarding this as another religion, it is true to say that at least there were people in the 5th century BC who knew a lot about what we have discovered today, about UFOs and aliens. That makes it worthy of serious attention. This is in contrast to Christian worldviews that blame aliens for all being demonic.





Right view in Buddhism includes a worldview, a view on how the universe works. Buddhism provides such a thorough, detailed and profound understanding of this big picture. I think the dharma is invaluable at giving some structure of thought, a systematic way on how to approach ETs, inter-dimensional beings, etc.





Being a Theravada Buddhist, of course, it’s not surprising that I believe that it is the best ancient description of our cosmology. But, it is ancient.





I think what we need in the 21st century is an updated Buddhist cosmological explanation for who is behind hundreds of thousands of UFO sightings per year. People have witnessed ETs shape shifting. UFOs have been seen and filmed changing in shape as they fly. The Buddha describes these Vimanas- the changing mansions that the devas fly in. People have seen orbs which seem to be beings, like devas. Buddhism describes similar things so we need to connect these two together- Buddhism and aliens. Intelligence mean connecting the dots. We need to read the ancient Pali language with today’s reality.





I’ve been trying to bring Buddhism and ufology together since the last century, when I published my first book in 1999, with a chapter, “Buddhism and UFOs”. I feel that Buddhist monks are currently failing in their duty to teach the dharma to Buddhists who ask them questions about extraterrestrials and UFOs. Extremely few Buddhist monks have publicly tried to answer these kinds of questions. It is time for them to step up and stop being so bashful. In the summer of 2023, US intelligence officer David Grusch spoke before Congress about crashed UFOs and “Biologics” in the possession of the US government. Now is the time for monks to speak!





I believe that the entire future of all Buddhist traditions, will be changed and improved by ETs. This is based upon My video and blog: Brian Ruhe’s ET Hypothesis and Sources . I am looking for Buddhist monks who will discuss this with me and my groups, in public videos. I believe that these profound realities and truths will be a part of right view in Buddhism in the future. I call this Right View 2.0. If respected monks don’t want to deal with controversial Brian Ruhe, I am happy to help in any way I can, to connect them to competent ufologists who they can work with.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





https://universitygalacticus.org/

http://www.brianruhe.ca





https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/







