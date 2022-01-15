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Shawn Richey: The Six Pillars of Independence for Hawaii
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21 views • January 15, 2022
On January 5, 2022, Shawn gave us an interview at the Hawaii State Capitol where he shared his idea of six pillars that can lead Hawaii to media, food, political, community, medical and financial independence.
Shawn's GoFundMe page:
https://www.GoFundMe.com/f/hawaii-standing-up-to-dishonest-mandates
University of Hawaii Employee on Unpaid Leave Bullhorns School Administrators Over Dishonest Vax Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0GLjaTzIKyci/
Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg: Know Your Rights And The Laws As Knowledge Is Power!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SxL1wwj9XEd0/
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Independence #Freedom #ShawnRichey
Shawn's GoFundMe page:
https://www.GoFundMe.com/f/hawaii-standing-up-to-dishonest-mandates
University of Hawaii Employee on Unpaid Leave Bullhorns School Administrators Over Dishonest Vax Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0GLjaTzIKyci/
Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg: Know Your Rights And The Laws As Knowledge Is Power!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SxL1wwj9XEd0/
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Independence #Freedom #ShawnRichey
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