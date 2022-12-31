ΠΟΣΟΙ ΗΤΑΝ ΤΕΛΙΚΑ ΟΙ ΝΕΚΡΟΙ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΛΥΤΕΧΝΕΙΟΥ(Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ)- ΚΩΝ.ΠΛΕΥΡΗΣ

ΚΑΝΕΝΑΣ ΝΕΚΡΟΣ ΔΕΝ ΥΠΗΡΞΕ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΤΟ ΠΟΛΥΤΕΧΝΕΙΟ.Η ΕΞΕΓΕΡΣΙΣ ΕΓΙΝΕ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟΥΣ κΑΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΤΕΣ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΡΙΞΟΥΝ ΤΟΝ ΠΑΠΑΔΟΠΟΥΛΟ ΠΟΥ ΔΕΝ ΥΠΑΚΟΥΕ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΚΥΠΡΟ ΟΙ ΤΟΥΡΚΟΙ!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.