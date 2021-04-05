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Jake Angeli is saying a prayer at the Phoenix rally on November 11th
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22 views • April 05, 2021
A group of people gathered to protest election results by the Maricopa Country election and tabulation center on November 11th, 2020. A prominent Trump Supporter Jake Angeli.
His Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/user/YellowstoneWolfAZ
His Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/user/YellowstoneWolfAZ
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