Las Vegas Biolab Raid and the CANADIAN & CHINESE Connections!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese and Canadian connections to the bizarre Las Vegas biolab raid have been EXPOSED!We break down: The people arrested and their shocking previous charges
The FBI investigation
The surprising Canadian overlap
How Chinese nationals are tied to it all
Links to COVID-19 research and other disturbing details