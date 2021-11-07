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Many are called, few are chosen: People are NOT heeding the call of Jesus
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20 views • November 07, 2021
In this video, we take a hard look at those who are not heeding the call that Jesus is making. Jesus knocks on their heart and these people are too busy to let Jesus in so He can help these people be a part of His Kingdom.
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