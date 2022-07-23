FOIA Psychtronic Weapons Leak, VR contact lens, Night-Vision Eyedrops, "Human Hacking"

The recent "accidental" leaked doc about Psychotrinic Warfare is available for download linked here, at the article in the video: https://newspunch.com/government-accidentally-sends-evidence-of-top-secret-mind-control-weapons/

From 2018 T.I.'s (Targeted Individuals) to... 2022 ok that's everyone. To be clear, this is not a womp-womp story- just a reminder where the level of the playing field is in 21st-Century warfare. There are #solutions to these attacks, defenses from these weapons. Do Dr's know these symptoms of DEW attacks? because they look just like the symptoms people have been lining up with, and hospitals got bubkus but death management for them. #WiseToTheGame #KnowYourEnemy

Linktr.ee/MJtank108