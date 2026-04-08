Ep. 1956: Understanding Why the Bondi DOJ Defended Most Federal Gun Laws?

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I've made a brief rant, narrated an article & presented my commentary:
* Understanding Why the Bondi DOJ Defended Most Federal Gun Laws, and Why Future Attorneys General Are Likely to Do the Same
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