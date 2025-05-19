BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NASA’s Otherworldly Beings Obsession and Their Tie With Biblical Prophecy - Wally Wood
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
408 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
113 views • 11 hours ago


Aliens. With just one word, images of little green beings or mysterious UFOs come to mind, but the concept of otherworldly creatures is far more than a Hollywood storyline. In fact, the legitimate search for life among the stars is NASA's primary concern, says Wally Wood, the CEO and Director of Wally Wood Ministries. Wally was involved with NASA as a journalist for more than 20 years, and enjoys discussing the wild reality that America’s top space scientists are obsessed with finding life beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Wally highlights corroborating accounts of UFOs and angelic beings recorded by the world’s most respected historians. He also talks about how this ties into Biblical prophecy, and how aliens and the concept of otherworldly beings will play a big part in the End Times.



TAKEAWAYS


Historians Josephus and Tacitus both recorded eyewitness accounts of angelic or otherworldly activity in the skies


Revelation 13 seems to allude to an otherworldly influence that astonishes the people of Earth and garners their worship


NASA is convinced that life exists outside of Earth


Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) classes are a great option for students wanting to enter the Space Program



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X


🔗 CONNECT WITH WALLY WOOD

Website: https://wallywoodministries.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE REVELATION FILE

Website: https://therevelationfile.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therevelationfile

X: https://x.com/revfilenews

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/RevFileTV


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
sciencealiensnasaspacetechnologyearthaiend timesufosrevelationbiblical prophecytina griffincounter culture mom showwally wood ministries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy