NASA’s Otherworldly Beings Obsession and Their Tie With Biblical Prophecy - Wally Wood





Aliens. With just one word, images of little green beings or mysterious UFOs come to mind, but the concept of otherworldly creatures is far more than a Hollywood storyline. In fact, the legitimate search for life among the stars is NASA's primary concern, says Wally Wood, the CEO and Director of Wally Wood Ministries. Wally was involved with NASA as a journalist for more than 20 years, and enjoys discussing the wild reality that America’s top space scientists are obsessed with finding life beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Wally highlights corroborating accounts of UFOs and angelic beings recorded by the world’s most respected historians. He also talks about how this ties into Biblical prophecy, and how aliens and the concept of otherworldly beings will play a big part in the End Times.









TAKEAWAYS





Historians Josephus and Tacitus both recorded eyewitness accounts of angelic or otherworldly activity in the skies





Revelation 13 seems to allude to an otherworldly influence that astonishes the people of Earth and garners their worship





NASA is convinced that life exists outside of Earth





Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) classes are a great option for students wanting to enter the Space Program









