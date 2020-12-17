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Keep your eye on these electors | Jim Jordan
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695 views • December 17, 2020
Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio and Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly discuss the timetable of truly certifying a presidential election conclusion, and all the steps along the way in which the Trump legal team can possibly turn results around in their favor.
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