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Have Asthma or Glaucoma and Cannot Really Take Steroids?
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41 views • September 10, 2020
This is an educational video about the benefits of xanthin, a natural form of theophylline that helps with inflammation. I do not receive ANY compensation for sharing my personal testimony with this product. This information is not meant to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Please consult with your physician prior to starting any health supplement to make sure it does not interfere with any medicines you are already taking.
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Thank you and God bless!
If you find the content helpful for you or a family member, please like and subscribe. This lets me know I am doing a good job of making the material understandable for you.
Thank you and God bless!
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