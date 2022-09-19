VENEZUELA EMPTYING PRISONS & SENDING THEM TO USA*BIDEN-USA WILL DEFEND TAIWAN*END OF PANDEMIC?*

To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] or [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1571868585374482435 https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/joe-biden-declares-covid-pandemic-over https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/1571598503901827072 https://news.yahoo.com/biden-says-u-forces-defend-235809541.html https://twitter.com/OshZosh/status/1571138932246720512 https://twitter.com/truedevonthomps/status/1571597328288448514 https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth/status/1571535303885705218 https://twitter.com/backtolife_2024/status/1571818652063924224 https://www.sott.net/article/472282-The-growing-threat-of-organized-retail-crime https://twitter.com/StarcebicG/status/1571452326614900738 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1571841480095850497 https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1571791255478083586 https://heyjackass.com/ https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/canary-tax-mine-california-sees-11-drop-revenue https://www.zerohedge.com/political/crisis-crimes-new-orleans-becomes-murder-capital-america https://twitter.com/johnrich/status/1571638137142616064 https://twitter.com/MarkFriesen08/status/1571638709002567681
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.