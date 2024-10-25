HAPPENING NOW | Critical Cybersecurity Election Day Interference?!

October 25, 2024 - An intense cybersecurity exercise is set for Election Day, November 5, simulating a large-scale attack on critical infrastructure across federal and local agencies. John Michael Chambers discusses the importance of preparing for Election Day and its potential impacts on national stability.





With high-stakes developments unfolding, the deep state faces exposure, and military forces, including National Guard, stand ready. Expect the unexpected, and as the fight intensifies, remember—voting and resilience are essential. Get insights on maintaining readiness, staying informed, and standing united through the storm at stormisuponus.com

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com





Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc